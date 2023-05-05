“Georgia suicide” Today : Rural Georgia Town: Man Kills 3 Before Taking His Own Life – Timesherald Report

Man Kills Three Women, Including His Mother and Grandmother, Before Taking His Own Life

Background

A man fatally shot his manager at a McDonald’s restaurant in rural south Georgia before taking his own life. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the shooter as 26-year-old Kentavious White. Security footage from the restaurant showed White shooting the store manager after getting her to come to the door on Thursday morning. The footage then showed White step inside the restaurant and shoot himself. Police found the manager, identified as 41-year-old Amia Smith, and White both dead when they arrived. They also found two women related to White had been shot at neighboring homes less than 2 miles away. Both women died.

The Incident

All three of the slain women appeared to have been shot multiple times. The Colquitt County Coroner C. Verlyn Brock told The Associated Press that the slain women were the gunman’s 50-year-old mother and 74-year-old grandmother, who lived next door to each other. Their names were not immediately released. Brock said his office was working to contact next of kin. Jerry Goodwin, who lived next door to the gunman and his mother, told The Associated Press on Thursday that his wife heard shots fired before 1 a.m. Thursday, while he was asleep. However, it appears police did not respond immediately on Thursday. Goodwin said police and an ambulance arrived just before 6 a.m., with the ambulance immediately taking one person away. He said the coroner later retrieved two more bodies.

Aftermath

Moultrie resident Tanner Strickland said he knew two of the slain women. “Both them were two of the most amazing people I’ve had the pleasure of being around,” Strickland told WALB-TV. “They both light up any room that they walk into. Both of them really have hearts of gold.” Sabrina Holweger, who works at an optometrist’s office next to the McDonald’s, told the AP she and a coworker arrived at work before 8 a.m. to find a woman’s body gunned down and lying in a doorway of the restaurant, with police swarming around. George Suarez, owner and operator of the McDonald’s in Moultrie, said the restaurant will remain closed until further notice. The killings in Moultrie, in rural Colquitt County about 60 miles northeast of Tallahassee, Florida, came a day after a gunman in Atlanta killed one person and wounded four others at a medical office.

Investigation

Moultrie Police called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to lead the investigation, which often happens with major crimes in Georgia. The state law enforcement agency said its investigation is ongoing. Moultrie Police Chief Sean Ladson did not immediately return email messages seeking comment. A person answering the phone at police headquarters said Ladson was referring all calls to the GBI. Colquitt County’s government administrator, Chas Cannon, said he was driving his daughter to school on Thursday morning when he passed the McDonald’s blocked off by police tape and patrol cars. “A killing is pretty rare in our neck of the woods,” Cannon said. “It’s surprising. But this day and time, our jail’s at capacity, our local prison’s at capacity. There’s a lot of folks breaking the law, unfortunately.”

Conclusion

The incident in Moultrie is a tragedy for the families of the slain women and the community as a whole. The motive for the killings remains unknown, and the investigation is ongoing. It is another reminder of the need for greater gun control measures in the United States to prevent such senseless acts of violence.

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :Man killed 3, then self in rural Georgia town – timesherald/