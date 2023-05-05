“Georgia suicide” Today : Rural Georgia Town: Man Kills Three and Commits Suicide

Man Kills Three Women, Including Manager at Georgia Fast Food Restaurant

A man identified as 26-year-old Kentavious White was caught on a security camera fatally shooting his manager, 41-year-old Amia Smith, at a McDonald’s in Moultrie, south Georgia, before taking his own life. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said White shot Smith after getting her to come to the door on Thursday morning. Security footage then showed White step inside the restaurant and shoot himself. Police found both the manager and White dead when they arrived.

Suspected Triple Homicide

Police later found that two women related to White had been shot at neighboring homes less than 2 miles away. Both women, White’s 50-year-old mother and 74-year-old grandmother, died. Colquitt County Coroner C. Verlyn Brock said all three of the slain women appeared to have been shot multiple times. Authorities suspect that White killed his mother and grandmother before taking his own life.

Neighbourhood Shocked

Jerry Goodwin lived next door to the gunman and his mother and two doors down from the grandmother. He said the young man who lived next door had come outside and fired a gun one day earlier in the week while shouting something, and that Moultrie police had responded. However, it appears police did not respond immediately on Thursday. Goodwin said police and an ambulance arrived just before 6 a.m., with the ambulance immediately taking one person away. He said the coroner later retrieved two more bodies. Moultrie Police Chief Sean Ladson did not immediately return email messages seeking comment.

Tanner Strickland, a Moultrie resident, said he knew two of the slain women. “Both them were two of the most amazing people I’ve had the pleasure of being around,” Strickland told WALB-TV. “They both light up any room that they walk into. Both of them really have hearts of gold.” Sabrina Holweger, who works at an optometrist’s office next to the McDonald’s, said she and a coworker arrived at work before 8 a.m. to find a woman’s body gunned down and lying in a doorway of the restaurant, with police swarming around.

Restaurant Owner Devastated

George Suarez, owner and operator of the McDonald’s in Moultrie, said the restaurant will remain closed until further notice. “We are devastated by the loss of our beloved restaurant manager, and our hearts go out to all the victims of this senseless act of violence,” Suarez said in a statement provided by McDonald’s corporate office in Chicago.

Conclusion

The killings in Moultrie, in rural Colquitt County about 60 miles northeast of Tallahassee, Florida, came a day after a gunman in Atlanta killed one person and wounded four others at a medical office. Chas Cannon, Colquitt County’s government administrator, said he was driving his daughter to school on Thursday morning when he passed the McDonald’s blocked off by police tape and patrol cars. “A killing is pretty rare in our neck of the woods,” Cannon said. “It’s surprising. But this day and time, our jail’s at capacity, our local prison’s at capacity. There’s a lot of folks breaking the law, unfortunately.”

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :Man killed 3, then self in rural Georgia town – troyrecord/