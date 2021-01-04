Georgina McKelvie Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Georgina McKelvie has Died .

Georgina McKelvie has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Bayshore News @NewsBayshore Well known member of the #Grey #Bruce community, Georgina McKelvie has passed away. Georgina & her husband Ray have been known for their support of the Owen Sound Regional Hospital Foundation as well as their ties to the city’s OHL team. More: http://ow.ly/Z1ir50CZnvQ

