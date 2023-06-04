Geothermal Bread Recipe: Geothermal Baking in Iceland: How to Make Thunder Bread

Hverabrauð: The Icelandic Thunder Bread Baked Underground

Iceland is known for its stunning landscapes, hot springs, and unique cuisine. One of the most intriguing dishes is Hverabrauð, a dark, dense, and sweet bread that is baked underground in geothermal springs. This traditional bread has been baked for generations by Icelandic families and is a must-try when visiting the country.

The name Hverabrauð translates to “hot spring bread” since it’s baked in the hot springs of Iceland. However, the bread is also known as Thunder Bread. The reason behind the name is not what you might expect. It has nothing to do with the sound it makes when it’s baked or even with thunderstorms. The name comes from the sound the bread makes when it’s taken out of the ground. The crust of the bread cracks, and the steam escapes, making a thunder-like sound.

To make Hverabrauð, you need a specific type of flour, rye flour, which is mixed with sugar, baking powder, salt, and milk. The dough is then placed in a pot and buried in the hot sand or gravel near a geothermal spring. The bread is left to bake for around 24 hours, which gives it its unique flavor and texture.

If you’re unable to get to Iceland to try this bread, you can still make it at home. You don’t need a geothermal spring in your backyard; instead, you can use your oven. Here’s a recipe to make Hverabrauð at home:

Ingredients:

– 500g rye flour

– 500ml milk

– 150g sugar

– 2 teaspoons baking powder

– 1 teaspoon salt

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 200°C.

2. Mix the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a bowl.

3. Add the milk to the mixture, and stir until you have a smooth dough.

4. Grease a pot with butter and place the dough inside.

5. Cover the pot with a lid or aluminium foil.

6. Place the pot in the oven and bake for 2 hours.

7. After 2 hours, remove the lid/foil and bake for another 30 minutes.

8. Take the bread out of the pot and let it cool.

The result won’t be exactly the same as the bread baked in the geothermal springs, but it will still have a unique flavor and texture that you won’t find in other bread.

In Iceland, Hverabrauð is often served with smoked salmon, butter, and cheese. The bread is also delicious on its own or served with a hearty soup. The bread can last for several days, but it’s best eaten fresh or toasted.

Hverabrauð is not only delicious but also a symbol of Icelandic culture and tradition. The bread is a reminder of the country’s natural resources and how the people have learned to use them to their advantage. Baking bread in geothermal springs is just one of the many ways Icelanders have adapted to their environment.

If you’re planning a trip to Iceland, make sure to try Hverabrauð. It’s a unique and delicious part of Icelandic cuisine that you won’t find anywhere else in the world. And if you can’t make it to Iceland, try baking it at home and experience a little bit of Iceland in your own kitchen.

Geothermal cooking Icelandic cuisine Bread making Traditional recipes Icelandic geology

News Source : Suzanne Jones – The Travelbunny

Source Link :Thunder Bread Recipe – A Geothermal Bake Off in Iceland/