Gerald Burnett Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Gerald Burnett has Died .

Gerald Burnett has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 4. 2021.

Amber Nicole Sotelo 8 hrs · My deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Gerald Burnett. Mr. Burnett you were an outstanding advisor, teacher, friend, and a wonderful singer! You were also my baby sisters mentor at Kennemer Middle School and all the way to Duncaville High School. You gave my sister courage, strength, and showed her the passion in finding her voice. Samantha Sotelo is grateful for YOU!! She loves you very much. Mr. Burnett, you were also a colleague, a Panther for Duncanville ISD. I am honored to have worked with you during All City Choir 2020, with Christina Sandefer. It was an amazing concert! The magic that all the Choir Directors did and continue to do is outstanding!! I will forever cherish those memories, and all that you did for my Samantha. Mr. Burnett you were called home to soon.. But we all know that you are singing joyfully in God’s Grace. Duncanville ISD is grateful to have known you, to have worked with you. We are beyond grateful for your ambition, your loyalty, your powerful voice, and most especially your everlasting love to the Choir. You’ve given so many opportunities and dreams for a lot of kids in Duncanville ISD. Thank you, Mr. Burnett. Rest Paradise Mr. Gerald Burnett.