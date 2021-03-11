Gerald Gallacher Death – Obituary : It’s with great sadness we share news of the loss of Gerald Gallacher who died earlier this week of pancreatic cancer. We had th…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

It’s with great sadness we share news of the loss of Gerald Gallacher who died earlier this week of pancreatic cancer. We had the privilege of meeting Gerald when he joined his family this fall on the show.

Please join us in sending our condolences to the Gallacher family.



