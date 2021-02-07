Gerald Gamez Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Gerald Gamez has Died.

Gerald Gamez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Gerald Gamez who was an Assistant Principal at Del Valle. Gamez leaves behind a wife, three children and one granddaughter. Prayers to the Gamez family during this difficult time. #OFOD #ItsWhatWeDo #WeAreOne @ysletaisd pic.twitter.com/r6aNRUfV9S

