Gerald Gamez Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Gerald Gamez has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 6. 2021
Gerald Gamez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.
It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Gerald Gamez who was an Assistant Principal at Del Valle. Gamez leaves behind a wife, three children and one granddaughter. Prayers to the Gamez family during this difficult time. #OFOD #ItsWhatWeDo #WeAreOne @ysletaisd pic.twitter.com/r6aNRUfV9S
— Del Valle HighSchool (@DVHSYISD) February 6, 2021
Del Valle HighSchool @DVHSYISD It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Gerald Gamez who was an Assistant Principal at Del Valle. Gamez leaves behind a wife, three children and one granddaughter. Prayers to the Gamez family during this difficult time. #OFOD #ItsWhatWeDo #WeAreOne @ysletaisd
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.