Geraldine, Sandra and Pauline : “Three 16-year-old girls murdered in Wales: Geraldine, Sandra, and Pauline”

The DNA test that caught the killer of Geraldine, Sandra, and Pauline.

The BBC reported on the tragic murders of three 16-year-old girls named Geraldine, Sandra, and Pauline who were strangled on their way home. This sparked Wales’ biggest manhunt for a serial killer. However, the police were able to identify the perpetrator through a revolutionary method using DNA testing. This is the true story of their investigation.

News Source : Kathleen

