Gerard McCosh Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Legends racer Gerard McCosh has Died .

Legends racer Gerard McCosh has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.

Very sad tonight to hear that Legends racer Gerard McCosh has passed away. Throughly enjoyed watching Gerard over the past few years, especially for racing with a pig tied to his Coupe. https://t.co/p0BhwE5PjB

Tributes

Scottish Motor Racing Club

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of long term club member and Legends stalwart, Gerard McCosh.

Gerard, from Biggar, was a charismatic and popular individual around the paddock. He arguably had a slightly unconventional approach to motor racing (a stuffed Napoleon pig was always carried on the back of his #69 Legend race car and he was never one for practicing before an event) but it was an effective approach none the less, that earned him many top finishes over the years.

He was a gentleman on and off the track and will be dearly missed by the Scottish motor racing community.

We send our deepest condolences to his family.

Blair Murdoch

Sad news. Gerards Legend with Napoleon on the back sticks in my mind from my first visits to watch before I took up racing. Thoughts are with his family and friends.

Knockhill Racing Circuit

You would not have met a nicer chap in any paddock in the UK. Always smiling and a great character too. He will be missed greatly.



John Angus

An absolute Gentleman, it was a privilege to have him in the Paddock. Always brightened the mood, whatever the conditions, when #69 rolled into the Assembly area. Thoughts with all his family and friends.

Alan Deans

a legend in a legend, top man is a understatement. rest in peace Gerard, deepest condolences to all family and friends

Nikki Hazelwood

A sad loss to the motorsport community. Heartfelt condolences to his friends and family x

Dick Winchester

That’s very sad. Chatted to him a number of times when son Andrew was still racing at Knockhill. Lovely bloke.

Renny Thomson

As Kate said, a true Gent. Always pleasant, never any problems, just simply Gerard. RIP

Jeff Stewart

He is what he raced – a Legend. Every sentence he spoke was finished with a smile. A true gentleman. RIP Gerard

Iain Sommerville

A great character, always smiling. RIP Gerard. Condolences to all his family and friends.

Adam Stubbs

Always a highlight of any race meeting with Legends,many happy memories of seeing Napoleon coming up through the field. Condolences to his family and friends.