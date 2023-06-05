“Gerber Plumbing Toilet Tank” : White Gerber Plumbing GMX28990 Maxwell Toilet Tank with 1.6 Gpf and 12″ Rough-In Featuring Siphon Jet

White Gerber Plumbing GMX28990 Maxwell Toilet Tank with Siphon Jet, 1.6 GPF and 12 Inch Rough-In



When it comes to choosing a toilet for your home, there are several factors to consider. One of the most important is durability. You want a toilet that will last for years without needing repairs or replacement. That’s where the 2 inch glazed trapway front tank lever 3 inch flush valve siphon jet action color matched tank lever toilet comes in.

This toilet is highly durable, thanks to its construction and materials. The trapway is glazed, which means it is coated in a smooth, non-porous finish that resists stains and scratches. This makes it easier to clean and helps prevent the buildup of bacteria and other harmful pathogens. The front tank lever is also designed to withstand years of use, with a sturdy construction that won’t break or wear down over time.

In addition to its durability, this toilet is also designed for optimal performance. The 3 inch flush valve provides a powerful flush that quickly and effectively removes waste from the bowl. The siphon jet action ensures that all waste is removed with each flush, preventing clogs and keeping the bowl clean and hygienic. And with a color matched tank lever, this toilet is both stylish and functional.

Of course, it’s important to note that this toilet does not come with a toilet seat. This allows you to choose the seat that best fits your needs and preferences, whether you prefer a soft close seat, an elongated seat, or a seat with additional features like a bidet or heated seat. With so many options available, you can customize your toilet to meet your specific needs and preferences.

Overall, the 2 inch glazed trapway front tank lever 3 inch flush valve siphon jet action color matched tank lever toilet is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a durable, high-performance toilet. Whether you’re renovating your bathroom, building a new home, or simply replacing an old, worn-out toilet, this model is sure to meet your needs and exceed your expectations.

Manufactured in China, this toilet is made with the highest quality materials and construction techniques. The manufacturer has a long history of producing high-quality toilets that are both durable and functional, and this model is no exception. With its sleek, modern design and powerful performance, it’s easy to see why this toilet is a popular choice for homeowners and contractors alike.

In conclusion, if you’re in the market for a new toilet, the 2 inch glazed trapway front tank lever 3 inch flush valve siphon jet action color matched tank lever toilet is an excellent choice. With its durable construction, powerful flush, and customizable design, it’s sure to meet your needs and exceed your expectations. So why wait? Order your new toilet today and start enjoying the benefits of a high-quality, reliable toilet in your home.



