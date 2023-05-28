German delicacy recipe: Forgotten Delicacy from My Grandpa’s Book: An Old German Recipe

An Old German Recipe: A Forgotten Delicacy in My Grandpa’s Book!

As a child, I used to spend a lot of time with my grandparents. My grandfather had a huge collection of cookbooks and recipe books, which he would read and experiment with during his free time. One day, I stumbled upon an old German recipe in his book, and I was intrigued. The recipe was for a dish called ‘Schupfnudeln’, which I had never heard of before. I asked my grandpa about it, and he told me that it was a delicious and traditional German dish that had been passed down through generations. He was excited to teach me how to make it, and we spent the afternoon in the kitchen, cooking and bonding over this forgotten delicacy.

What are Schupfnudeln?

Schupfnudeln are a type of German dumpling, which are made from potatoes and flour. They are long and thin in shape, similar to an Italian gnocchi, and are often served as a side dish with roasted meats or stews. Schupfnudeln have a slightly chewy texture, and are flavored with a mixture of herbs and spices, including nutmeg, parsley, and black pepper.

Ingredients:

1 kg potatoes

200g all-purpose flour

1 egg

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped

Butter or oil, for frying

Instructions:

Peel and boil the potatoes until they are soft and tender. Drain the water and let them cool down. Mash the potatoes until they are smooth and lump-free. Add the flour, egg, salt, nutmeg, black pepper, and fresh parsley to the mashed potatoes. Mix until everything is well combined. Dust some flour on a clean surface and roll the potato mixture into long, thin logs. Cut them into small pieces, about 1 inch in length. Heat some butter or oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the Schupfnudeln and fry them until they are golden brown and crispy on the outside. Serve hot with your favorite roasted meat or stew.

Why Schupfnudeln is a Forgotten Delicacy?

Schupfnudeln are a traditional German dish that has been around for centuries. However, in recent times, it has become a forgotten delicacy. Many young Germans today are not familiar with it, and it is not as popular as it once was. This is partly due to the rise of fast food and convenience meals, which have replaced traditional dishes like Schupfnudeln. However, there are still many Germans who enjoy this dish and appreciate its unique flavor and texture.

Conclusion:

As I grew older, I often thought about that day in the kitchen with my grandpa, and the delicious Schupfnudeln we made together. I decided to recreate the recipe on my own, and it brought back many fond memories of my childhood. I realized that this dish was more than just a meal – it was a connection to my family’s heritage and traditions. I encourage anyone who is interested in trying new and unique dishes to give Schupfnudeln a try. Who knows, it might become your new favorite dish!

German cuisine Traditional recipes Family heritage Culinary history Vintage cookbooks

News Source : Cookrate – Dough Recipes

Source Link :An old german recipe: a forgotten delicacy in my grandpa’s book!/