German knife set : German-Made ZWILLING Twin Signature 11-Piece Knife Set with Block – Razor-Sharp and Dishwasher Safe

11-Piece German Knife Set with Block – ZWILLING Twin Signature, Razor-Sharp, Crafted with Special Formula Steel Perfected for Almost 300 Years, Made in Company-Owned German Factory, and Dishwasher Safe.



Price: $321.09

(as of Jun 03,2023 20:32:21 UTC – Details)





ZWILLING J.A. Henckels is a brand that has been synonymous with high-quality knives for almost 300 years. The company’s expertise in knife-making is evident in their TWIN Signature knives, which are precision stamped from a single piece of German steel. This results in lighter weight knives that do not compromise sharpness. The proprietary special formula steel has been perfected over the years, and when combined with ZWILLING’s signature ice-hardening technique, the resulting FRIODUR blades are harder, sharper, and they will not stain or chip. These knives retain their sharpness longer, which makes them a great investment for any kitchen.

The laser-controlled edge of the TWIN Signature knives is incredibly sharp, and it is honed and hand-finished by the most skilled artisans. The three-rivet handle embedded with the ZWILLING J.A. Henckels logo provides optimum durability. The knife block set includes a useful assortment of standard knives for outfitting a kitchen. The set includes a 2 – 1/2-inch peeling knife, a 4-inch paring knife, a 5-inch serrated utility knife, a 6-inch utility knife, and an 8-inch chef’s knife, as well as a 7-inch hollow-edge santoku, an 8-inch bread knife, and a 4-1/2-inch steak knife. A 9-inch sharpening steel keeps their edges in order, and a pair of kitchen shears to snip herbs, flowers, or string is also included. Everything stores neatly in the attractive natural hardwood block.

One of the standout features of the TWIN Signature knives is their high-carbon, stainless-steel blades that have been stamped from one piece of metal. The edge is cut by laser for a more consistent angle on the blade and hand-honed for sharpness. Blades have also undergone Henckels’s Friodur ice-hardening process, which further strengthens them and protects from discoloration. The ergonomically designed traditional-style polymer handles are securely fastened to the balanced full tangs with three rivets. Handles seamlessly encase the tangs on these knives so no food particles can ever become trapped in a gap.

ZWILLING J.A. Henckels is the largest manufacturer of knives globally, and they own their factories so they can control the quality at every step of production. As a result, their knives are built to last. The company is constantly innovating to bring you the best knives possible, and their expertise in knife-making is unmatched. When you buy a ZWILLING knife, you know that you are investing in a product that is of the highest quality and will last for years to come.

In conclusion, if you are in the market for a high-quality knife set, the TWIN Signature knives from ZWILLING J.A. Henckels are a great choice. These knives are precision stamped from a single piece of German steel, resulting in lighter weight knives that do not compromise sharpness. The proprietary special formula steel has been perfected over the years, and when combined with ZWILLING’s signature ice-hardening technique, the resulting FRIODUR blades are harder, sharper, and they will not stain or chip. These knives are built to last, and they are a great investment for any kitchen.



