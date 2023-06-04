German man caught smuggling methamphetamine through Sydney Airport

German man : German man caught smuggling meth through Sydney airport

Last month, a man from Germany was caught allegedly smuggling 3kg of methamphetamine in his suitcase through Sydney International Airport. The estimated street value of the drugs is $2.7 million, which police say is equivalent to about 30,000 individual street deals. The man, who arrived in Sydney on a flight from Paris via Hong Kong, was arrested by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and charged with importing a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug. The 72-year-old man appeared in the Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday. It is alleged that he communicated electronically with another man, who facilitated his travel to Burkino Faso in West Africa, where he met another man who provided him with the suitcase to use for his travel to Australia. Drug mules are used by organised crime syndicates to import illicit drugs into Australia.

