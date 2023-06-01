German police find ‘items’ in Madeleine McCann case, suspect Christian Brueckner denies involvement

Christian Brueckner, prime suspect in Madeleine McCann case. : German police find items in Madeleine McCann case, send for testing in Germany

During recent searches for evidence in the Madeleine McCann case, German police found several items which have been sent to Germany for testing. The materials were seized as part of the searches which took place at a reservoir in Portugal, around 30 miles from where the three-year-old went missing in 2007. Prosecutor Christian Wolters has said that the individual items will be evaluated over the coming weeks and that none of them can be linked to the investigation into Madeleine’s disappearance at this stage. The searches were carried out at the request of German investigators who believe that convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner, currently in prison in Germany for the rape of a woman in Praia da Luz in 2005, kidnapped and murdered the youngster. He has reportedly denied any involvement in the case.

News Source : Brooke Davies

