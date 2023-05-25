German prisoner Christian Brueckner named as suspect in Madeleine McCann case

Christian Brueckner – Suspect in Madeleine McCann’s Disappearance and Convicted Murderer : German prisoner Christian Brueckner named as suspect in Madeleine McCann disappearance

Get free breaking news alerts straight to your inbox by signing up for our breaking news emails. The disappearance of Madeleine McCann has remained a mystery for over 15 years, but in 2020 a new potential suspect emerged. Police are now searching a remote reservoir in Portugal’s Algarve, which the suspect used to visit, in an effort to shed light on the case. German prisoner Christian Brueckner was named as a suspect last year and has been linked to the case due to his yellow and white VW T3 Westfalia campervan being identified as having been near the Praia da Luz resort in Portugal where Madeleine went missing in 2007. Brueckner is serving seven years behind bars in Germany for rape and murder, and has also been linked to other disappearances and crimes.

News Source : Lucy Skoulding

