German School Road shooting today : Shooting at German School Road in Richmond injures one person

Richmond shooting on German School Road leaves one person injured today 2023.

One person was injured in a reported shooting on German School Road in Richmond, Virginia on Thursday evening. Police were called to the area and found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound, who was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

News Source : Delaney Murray

