German School Road shooting today : Shooting at German School Road in Richmond injures one person

German School Road shooting today : Shooting at German School Road in Richmond injures one person

Posted on May 26, 2023

Richmond shooting on German School Road leaves one person injured today 2023.
One person was injured in a reported shooting on German School Road in Richmond, Virginia on Thursday evening. Police were called to the area and found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound, who was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

News Source : Delaney Murray

  1. German School Road shooting
  2. Richmond shooting
  3. School shooting in Germany
  4. Violence in schools
  5. Safety in schools
Post Views: 14

Leave a Reply