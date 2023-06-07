German Steak Recipe: A Tasty and Simple Recipe for German Steak with Onion Gravy

German Steak with Onion Gravy: A Delicious and Easy Recipe

German cuisine is known for its hearty and flavorful dishes, and one of the most popular is steak with onion gravy. This dish is not only delicious, but it is also easy to make, even for beginners in the kitchen. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to make German steak with onion gravy.

Ingredients

4 beef steaks (sirloin or ribeye)

2 onions, sliced

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup beef broth

1/2 cup red wine

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Step 1: Prepare the Steaks

Remove the steaks from the refrigerator and let them sit at room temperature for about 30 minutes before cooking. Season the steaks generously with salt and pepper on both sides.

Step 2: Cook the Steaks

Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the steaks to the skillet and cook for about 3-4 minutes on each side for medium-rare doneness. If you prefer your steak more well-done, cook it for a few minutes longer on each side. Remove the steaks from the skillet and set them aside on a plate.

Step 3: Make the Onion Gravy

Add the butter to the same skillet used to cook the steaks. Once melted, add the sliced onions and sauté them for about 5-7 minutes, or until they are soft and translucent. Sprinkle the flour over the onions and stir to combine. Cook for 1-2 minutes, stirring constantly, until the flour is fully incorporated into the onions and butter.

Step 4: Add the Liquid

Pour the beef broth and red wine into the skillet with the onions. Use a whisk or wooden spoon to scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the skillet. Bring the mixture to a simmer and cook for about 5-7 minutes, or until the gravy has thickened to your desired consistency. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 5: Serve

Place the steaks on a serving platter and spoon the onion gravy over the top. Garnish with fresh herbs, if desired, and serve immediately.

Variations

If you want to add some extra flavor to your German steak with onion gravy, here are a few variations to try:

Add some sliced mushrooms to the onion gravy for a richer flavor.

Use white wine instead of red wine for a lighter sauce.

Add some chopped bacon to the onion gravy for a smoky taste.

Top the steaks with a fried egg for a classic German touch.

Conclusion

German steak with onion gravy is a classic dish that is sure to satisfy your taste buds. It is easy to make and can be customized to your liking with different variations. Whether you are cooking for a special occasion or just a weeknight dinner, this dish is sure to impress.

German cuisine Beef recipes Onion gravy Comfort food Easy dinner ideas