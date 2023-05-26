“Germantown shooting SEPTA” today : SEPTA Authorities Address Fatal Shooting on Germantown Bus

Posted on May 26, 2023

One Fatality Reported After Shooting on Germantown Bus; SEPTA Officials Address the Incident today 2023.
SEPTA officials held a press conference to provide details of the investigation into the Wednesday night shooting on a Philadelphia bus that left one person dead. Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect, who was captured on surveillance footage.

News Source : dailytelegraph

