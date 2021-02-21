Gerry Cardinale Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : long-serving State Senator Gerry Cardinale (R-39) has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 20. 2021.
long-serving State Senator Gerry Cardinale (R-39) has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 20. 2021.
It is with deepest sadness and grief that we share the heartbreaking news that long-serving State Senator Gerry Cardinale (R-39), passed away this morning at Pascack Valley Hospital after a brief illness (not Covid-related). He was 86 years old. pic.twitter.com/zFvSK1Awwg
— NJ Senate GOP (@senatenj) February 20, 2021
NJ Senate GOP @senatenj It is with deepest sadness and grief that we share the heartbreaking news that long-serving State Senator Gerry Cardinale (R-39), passed away this morning at Pascack Valley Hospital after a brief illness (not Covid-related). He was 86 years old.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.