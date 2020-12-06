Gerry Cohen Death -Dead – Obituary : Gerry Cohen, co-Founder and CEO of Information Builders has Died .

By | December 6, 2020
0 Comment

Gerry Cohen Death -Dead – Obituary : Gerry Cohen, co-Founder and CEO of Information Builders has Died .

Gerry Cohen, co-Founder and CEO of Information Builders has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.

Bruce Bernstein @bruce9876 I’m very sad to read of the passing of Gerry Cohen, co-Founder and CEO of Information Builders. For many years he was my Board Chairman, friend, and mentor at NYSIA. A truly kind and wonderful human being. My condolences to his Pamela and his whole family.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.