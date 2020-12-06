Gerry Cohen Death -Dead – Obituary : Gerry Cohen, co-Founder and CEO of Information Builders has Died .
Gerry Cohen, co-Founder and CEO of Information Builders has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
I'm very sad to read of the passing of Gerry Cohen, co-Founder and CEO of Information Builders. For many years he was my Board Chairman, friend, and mentor at NYSIA. A truly kind and wonderful human being. My condolences to his Pamela and his whole family. https://t.co/aJB6w6b5Ya
— Bruce Bernstein 🌹 (@bruce9876) December 6, 2020
