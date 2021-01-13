Gerry Cottle Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Circus star Gerry Cottle has Died .
Circus star Gerry Cottle has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
SKY (UK): " Circus star Gerry Cottle dies of COVID aged 75. Circus star Gerry Cottle has died of coronavirus aged 75, his agent has said. "⬇️ https://t.co/KncKH7IPvD pic.twitter.com/UeOG6TLQGE
— 💙 …𝘥𝘢𝘷𝘪𝘥 𝘫𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘴 @MrDJones (@MrDJones) January 13, 2021
… @MrDJones @MrDJones SKY (UK): ” Circus star Gerry Cottle dies of COVID aged 75. Circus star Gerry Cottle has died of coronavirus aged 75, his agent has said. ” http://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-circus-star-gerry-cottle-dies-of-coronavirus-aged-75-12187201
