Gerry Marsden Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Gerry Marsden has Died .

By | January 4, 2021
0 Comment

Gerry Marsden Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Gerry Marsden has Died .

Gerry Marsden has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Afet Avcı @AfetAvci TRT World Twitter’da: “Gerry Marsden, frontman of 1960s British group Gerry and the Pacemakers, has died aged 78 https://trtworld.com/art-culture/gerry-marsden-singer-of-you-ll-never-walk-alone-dies-at-78-42932…” / Twitter – Quote Tweet

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.