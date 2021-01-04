Gerry Marsden Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Gerry Marsden has Died .

Gerry Marsden has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

TRT World Twitter'da: "Gerry Marsden, frontman of 1960s British group Gerry and the Pacemakers, has died aged 78 https://t.co/J3q1FxeO8H" / Twitter – https://t.co/Sj1V8Qipzz — Afet Avcı (@AfetAvci) January 4, 2021

Afet Avcı @AfetAvci TRT World Twitter’da: “Gerry Marsden, frontman of 1960s British group Gerry and the Pacemakers, has died aged 78 https://trtworld.com/art-culture/gerry-marsden-singer-of-you-ll-never-walk-alone-dies-at-78-42932…” / Twitter – Quote Tweet