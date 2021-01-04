Gerry Marsden Death -Dead – Obituary : Gerry Marsden has Died .

Gerry Marsden has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

Sir Kenny Dalglish () @kennethdalglish Saddened to hear the news of Gerry Marsden’s passing today. You’ll Never Walk Alone is an integral part of Liverpool Football Club, and never more so than now. RIP Gerry, our thoughts are with Pauline and his family.

