Gerry Miller Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Gerry Miller has Died .

Gerry Miller has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 21. 2021.

So sorry to hear of the passing of Gerry Miller. She was a lovely person and an inspirational member of @leighwaspi A friend to all and always willing to help at any time. Condolences to her family. @LeighCLP @AtherleighAthe1 @DebraWailes @WiganCouncil @LeighFilm @JoPlattLeigh pic.twitter.com/azmcvVJMof

John Harding @JRP468002 So sorry to hear of the passing of Gerry Miller. She was a lovely person and an inspirational member of @leighwaspi A friend to all and always willing to help at any time. Condolences to her family.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –