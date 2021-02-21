Gerry Miller Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Gerry Miller has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 21. 2021.
Gerry Miller has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 21. 2021.
So sorry to hear of the passing of Gerry Miller. She was a lovely person and an inspirational member of @leighwaspi
A friend to all and always willing to help at any time.
Condolences to her family.@LeighCLP @AtherleighAthe1 @DebraWailes @WiganCouncil @LeighFilm @JoPlattLeigh pic.twitter.com/azmcvVJMof
— John Harding (@JRP468002) February 21, 2021
