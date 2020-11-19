Gerry Murray Death -Dead :Former Player/Manager on the 1967 Pearses Junior team Gerry Murray has Died.
Gerry Murray has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 19, 2020.
” Pádraig Pearses GAA 🏁 on Twitter: “Condolences to the Murray and Raftery families on the passing of Gerry Murray RIP. Gerry was a Player/Manager on the 1967 Pearses Junior team which won our first ever Co. C’ship. He represented Galway at Minor and Senior level. Condolences can be left at ”
https://twitter.com/PearsesGAA/status/1329543924260671488
