“Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower”: Unlocking Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Unlock Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is an exciting game that has captured the hearts of many adventure seekers. One of the exciting places to explore is the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower. However, accessing and activating it requires some level of expertise. In this article, we will guide you on how to unlock Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower and make your adventure in Gerudo Desert much easier.

Where to Find Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower

The Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower is located on your way to Gerudo Desert. It is approximately at coordinates -2419, -2197, 0302. You can climb or use Ultrahand contraptions to access it. It is not too high up, but it requires some level of expertise to get to it. Activating this tower during the main story will make it easier for you to get around the desert, particularly to Kara Kara Bazaar.

How to Access Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower

As you approach the tower from below, you will notice an NPC standing on a lift. He needs to get to the entrance of the Skyview to open it up for you. However, his lift is not working. Your task is to head up to the top of the lift shaft and fix the pulley system that he points out. This will give the lift enough counterweight to lift him up to the tower.

Once you get to the top of the lift shaft, you will notice a bunch of metal crates and other materials to your right. Your task is to use Ultrahand to attach them to the pulley until the lift starts to move downwards. A couple of metal crates should do the job. Ensure that you keep the area tidy so that the pulley can make it all the way to the bottom. Large pieces of wood can block the pulley’s route down.

With the NPC now up top, he will open the doors to the tower, and you can scan the area into your world map. It is an important step in unlocking the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower.

Conclusion

In conclusion, accessing and activating the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower requires some level of expertise. However, with this guide, you can easily unlock it and make your adventure in Gerudo Desert much easier. Remember to keep the area tidy to ensure that the pulley can move all the way to the bottom. For more handy guides, check out our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough for all of your adventuring needs. Enjoy your adventure in Gerudo Desert!

