Get all the details about the Broughty Ferry Stabbing incident.

Broughty Ferry Stabbing: All You Need to Know

On Wednesday night, a 43-year-old man was stabbed in Broughty Ferry, a suburb of Dundee, Scotland. The incident occurred on the corner of Gray Street and Fort Street around 8:25 pm.

The victim was taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries, but his condition has since stabilized. Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspect was seen fleeing the scene on a bicycle. He is described as being in his late 20s or early 30s, around 5ft 10in tall, and of slim build. He was wearing a dark hoodie and tracksuit bottoms.

Residents in the area have expressed shock and concern over the incident. Police have increased patrols in the area to reassure the community and are urging anyone with information to contact them.

