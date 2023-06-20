Get the Complete Details of the Human Stampede and Shooting Scare at the Juneteenth Festival

Juneteenth Festival Marred by Human Stampede and Shooting Scare

The Juneteenth Festival, a celebration of the end of slavery in the United States, turned tragic when a human stampede and shooting scare occurred. The incident happened at 10:00 PM on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in the Oakland neighborhood of San Francisco.

According to witnesses, the chaos began when a fight broke out between two groups of people at the festival. The altercation quickly escalated, and people began to run in all directions, causing a stampede.

In the confusion, someone yelled “gun,” causing more panic and chaos. People were trampled and injured, and a few were even shot. The exact number of casualties is unclear, but reports indicate that at least six people were injured, with one person in critical condition.

The police arrived quickly and cleared the area, and the injured were taken to the hospital for treatment. The authorities are investigating the incident, and no arrests have been made so far.

The Juneteenth Festival is an annual celebration that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. It is observed on June 19th and is a significant day for African Americans. This year’s festival was particularly poignant, as it was the first since the holiday was recognized as a federal holiday by the US government.

The tragic incident at the Juneteenth Festival is a reminder of the need for peace and unity in our communities. It is a call to action for everyone to work towards creating a safer and more inclusive society, where people of all races and backgrounds can live without fear or discrimination.

