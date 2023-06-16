Get the Full Story of Liam Waldron, the Leicester City Council Employee who was Fatally Stabbed







Liam Waldron: All You Need to Know About the Leicester City Council Employee Who Was Stabbed to Death

Liam Waldron was an employee of Leicester City Council who tragically lost his life in a stabbing incident. Here is everything you need to know about him:

Waldron was 29 years old at the time of his death.

He worked for Leicester City Council as a housing officer.

Waldron was described as a “dedicated and hardworking” employee by his colleagues.

The stabbing incident took place in the morning of February 11, 2021, at a property in the city’s Saffron Lane area.

Waldron was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 39-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has been charged with murder.

Leicester City Council has expressed their condolences and support for Waldron’s family and colleagues.

Waldron’s death has been a shock to his loved ones and the community as a whole. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.





