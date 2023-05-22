Get to Know About the Demise of Shireta, the Wife of Pastor Tim Rogers and Her Funeral Arrangements.

Remembering Shireta Rogers: A Life Well-Lived

Introduction

On a somber day, family and friends gathered to bid farewell to Shireta Rogers, the wife of Pastor Tim Rogers. Shireta passed away on May 16th, 2021, leaving behind a legacy of love, kindness, and faith.

Life and Legacy

Shireta was born on March 7th, 1976, in Birmingham, Alabama. She was a devoted wife and mother of three children – Tavian, Tia, and Timmy. Shireta was known for her warm personality and her unwavering faith in God. She was a dedicated member of her church community and was actively involved in many charitable activities.

Her Passing

Shireta’s passing was sudden and unexpected. She suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital, but the doctors were unable to save her. Her death has left a void in the lives of those who knew and loved her.

Celebrating Her Life

During the funeral service, family and friends shared their memories of Shireta. Pastor Tim Rogers gave a moving eulogy, praising his wife’s kindness, generosity, and faith. He spoke of her unwavering love for her family and her steadfast commitment to serving God.

The service was filled with music, prayers, and scripture readings, reflecting Shireta’s deep faith. Friends and family shared stories of how Shireta had touched their lives, and how her kindness had made a difference.

Looking to the Future

Although Shireta’s passing has left a void in the lives of those who knew her, her legacy will live on. Her children will continue to carry on her spirit of kindness and faith, and her memory will be honored by all who knew her.

In the words of Pastor Tim Rogers, “Shireta may be gone, but her legacy lives on. We will always remember her as a loving wife, mother, and friend. We take comfort in knowing that she is now in the arms of our Lord, and that we will one day be reunited with her in Heaven.”

Conclusion

Shireta Rogers was a woman of faith, kindness, and love. Her passing has left a void in the lives of those who knew her, but her legacy will live on. We honor her memory by continuing to live our lives with the same spirit of kindness and faith that she embodied. Rest in peace, Shireta.

