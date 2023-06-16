Get to know Chad Doerman, the father who ruthlessly killed his 3 children today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Chad Doerman, a 32-year-old man from Clermont County, has been identified as the father of three young boys who were tragically killed in a shooting. Doerman has been accused of aggravated murder and is set to appear in court on Friday morning. The shootings have left the community in shock, with many expressing their anger and sadness at the senseless violence. The boys’ mother was also injured in the incident, and has been taken to hospital. The investigation is ongoing, but authorities have reported that there is no evidence of forced entry and no other suspects are being sought. The New Richmond Exempted School District has offered grief counseling to those affected by the tragedy.

