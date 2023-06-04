Get to Know Everything about Tammy Fleming’s Life, Cause of Death, and Obituary

Tammy Fleming Died: Know Everything About Her Life, Cause of Death, and Obituary

Tammy Fleming, a beloved member of her community, passed away on July 12, 2021, at the age of 45. Her sudden death has left her family, friends, and colleagues in shock and mourning. Tammy is remembered as a kind, compassionate, and hardworking person who touched the lives of many.

Early Life and Education

Tammy was born on April 19, 1976, in Seattle, Washington. She grew up in a loving family with her parents, two sisters, and a brother. Tammy was an excellent student and graduated from Ballard High School with honors. She went on to attend the University of Washington, where she earned a degree in nursing.

Career and Achievements

Tammy was passionate about nursing and dedicated her career to helping others. She worked as a registered nurse at Seattle Children’s Hospital for over 15 years. Tammy was known for her exceptional patient care, attention to detail, and positive attitude. She received numerous awards and recognition for her work, including the Nurse of the Year award in 2019.

Personal Life and Hobbies

Tammy was a loving wife and devoted mother of two children, Sarah and David. She was deeply involved in her children’s lives and was an active volunteer at their school. Tammy was also an avid reader and enjoyed gardening in her spare time. She had a passion for travel and had visited many countries around the world.

Cause of Death

Tammy’s sudden death has been attributed to a heart attack. She had no prior history of heart disease, and her death came as a shock to her family and friends.

Obituary

Tammy is survived by her husband, John, and their two children, Sarah and David. She is also survived by her parents, two sisters, and a brother. Tammy’s family will hold a private funeral service to honor her memory.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Seattle Children’s Hospital in memory of Tammy.

Final Thoughts

Tammy Fleming was a remarkable person who touched the lives of many. Her dedication to her family, career, and community will be remembered and celebrated. Tammy’s sudden death is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. She will be deeply missed.

Tammy Fleming obituary Tammy Fleming cause of death Tammy Fleming life story Tammy Fleming death news Tammy Fleming biography