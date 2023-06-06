Get to Know the Owner of Crust Nova, Shane McClelland – Tragic Demise in a Boating Accident and Details on the Cause of His Death and Obi…

Racer Shane McClelland’s Death in Boating Accident: Owner of Crust Nova, Cause of Death and Obituary

On July 16, 2021, the racing community was shocked by the tragic news of Shane McClelland’s death in a boating accident. The 46-year-old Canadian racer was well-known for his skills on the track and his passion for speed.

McClelland was reportedly on a boat with the owner of Crust Nova, a popular Calgary pizza restaurant, and two other passengers when the accident occurred. The boat hit a large wave, causing McClelland to be thrown from the boat and into the water. Despite efforts to rescue him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The owner of Crust Nova, whose name has not been released, was also injured in the accident and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The two other passengers were not injured.

McClelland’s obituary described him as a “fearless and determined racer” who “never gave up on his dreams.” He had been racing since he was a teenager and had won numerous championships throughout his career.

The racing community has been mourning his loss and sharing tributes to him on social media. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans.

Boating accident Shane McClelland Crust Nova Cause of death Obi