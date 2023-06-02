GFCI Outlet 20Amp : BRILLTECH GFCI Outlet 20Amp: UL Listed, Self-Test, Tamper Resistant with LED Indicator, Decorator Wallplate and Screws Included in a 2 Pack, White

“BRILLTECH GFCI Outlet 20Amp – Pack of 2, UL Listed, Self-Test, Tamper Resistant Receptacle with LED Indicator, Decorator Wallplate and Screws Included, White”



Electrical safety is of utmost importance in every household. It is essential to ensure that all electrical devices and outlets are installed and maintained correctly to prevent accidents and injuries. One crucial component in ensuring electrical safety is the Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI) outlet. The BRILLTECH GFCI outlet with tamper-resistant features, self-testing capabilities, and easy installation is an excellent choice for households and businesses.

One of the key features of the BRILLTECH GFCI outlet is its tamper-resistant design. The outlet has shutters that prevent foreign objects, particularly those of small children, from being inserted into the slots of the outlets. The shutters only open when a plug is inserted into both slots simultaneously, ensuring the safety of children and other users. This feature is particularly important in households with young children who are always curious and exploring their surroundings.

Another essential feature of the BRILLTECH GFCI outlet is its self-testing capabilities. The outlet automatically conducts a self-test every 40 seconds to ensure that it is continually working correctly. If the LED indicator glows green, it means that the outlet has been installed correctly and is functioning correctly. The red light blinks once to indicate that the self-test is complete. This feature provides peace of mind to users that the outlet is working correctly, and they can rely on it to protect them from electrocution.

Installing the BRILLTECH GFCI outlet is a straightforward process. The outlet is designed to support back and side wiring for 12-14AWG wire. For back wiring, 14AWG wire is recommended, while for side wiring, 12AWG wire is recommended. The screws on the outlet have already been loosened to enable wire loops around them, so users do not need to remove them. The installation process can take as little as ten minutes by following the detailed instructions provided. The outlet comes with an unbreakable polycarbonate decorator wall plate and screws for installation.

The BRILLTECH GFCI outlet comes with a two-year warranty that includes free replacement in case of any defects or malfunctions. The outlet is also UL listed, indicating that it has been tested and meets the safety standards set by Underwriters Laboratories.

In conclusion, the BRILLTECH GFCI outlet is an excellent choice for households and businesses looking to enhance their electrical safety. Its tamper-resistant features, self-testing capabilities, and easy installation make it an ideal choice for homes with young children. The outlet’s UL listing and two-year warranty provide additional assurance that users can rely on it to protect them from electrocution. Investing in the BRILLTECH GFCI outlet is a small price to pay for ensuring the safety of your loved ones and your property.



