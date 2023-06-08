Ghanaian man Michael Amoako identified as suspect in Ohio murder-suicide

Posted on June 8, 2023

Michael Amoako : Man who shot wife and committed suicide identified as Michael Amoako

Michael Amoako, the Sumankwahene of the Asanteman Association in Columbus, has been identified as the 49-year-old Ghanaian man who took his own life after shooting his wife in Ohio. A photo of him can be seen at https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/640/64007708.jpg.

News Source : GhanaWeb

