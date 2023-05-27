(G)I-DLE Queencard Dance Tutorial SEO keyword: K-pop dance tutorial: Tutorial for (G)I-DLE’s “Queencard” Dance by Lisa Rhee for Girls.

Introduction

(여자)아이들((G)I-DLE) is a popular South Korean girl group known for their dynamic performances and catchy music. Recently, they released their song ‘퀸카 (Queencard)’ which has become a fan favorite. The group’s lead dancer, Lisa Rhee, has created a dance tutorial for the song, which has become a hit among fans and aspiring dancers. In this article, we will take a closer look at the tutorial and how it can help you improve your dancing skills.

The Tutorial

The tutorial is a step-by-step guide on how to dance to ‘퀸카 (Queencard)’. It is divided into different sections based on the various parts of the song. Lisa Rhee takes you through each section, breaking down the moves and explaining the timing and rhythm. The tutorial is easy to follow and suitable for beginners as well as more advanced dancers.

Section 1: The Intro

The tutorial starts with the intro of the song. Lisa Rhee breaks down the moves, which include a simple walk and a hand gesture. She explains the timing and rhythm, and encourages viewers to practice the moves until they feel confident.

Section 2: The Chorus

The chorus of the song is where the dance really comes to life. Lisa Rhee takes viewers through the different moves, which include a shoulder shimmy, a hip thrust, and a fun hair flip. She also explains the importance of facial expressions and encourages viewers to have fun with the dance.

Section 3: The Verses

The verses of the song are a bit slower than the chorus, but still require a lot of energy and precision. Lisa Rhee takes viewers through the different moves, which include a simple step and a body roll. She also emphasizes the importance of arm movements and encourages viewers to pay attention to their posture.

Section 4: The Bridge

The bridge of the song is a bit more complex than the other sections. Lisa Rhee breaks down the moves, which include a footwork sequence and a spin. She also explains the importance of timing and encourages viewers to practice the moves until they feel comfortable.

Section 5: The Outro

The tutorial ends with the outro of the song. Lisa Rhee takes viewers through the different moves, which include a simple wave and a final pose. She also encourages viewers to have fun with the dance and to add their own personal style to it.

Conclusion

The ‘퀸카 (Queencard)’ dance tutorial by Lisa Rhee is a great resource for anyone who wants to improve their dancing skills. It is easy to follow, suitable for beginners and advanced dancers, and a lot of fun to learn. Whether you are a fan of (여자)아이들((G)I-DLE) or just want to learn a new dance, this tutorial is definitely worth checking out. So put on your dancing shoes, turn up the volume, and let’s get dancing!

Source Link :(여자)아이들((G)I-DLE) – '퀸카 (Queencard)' Lisa Rhee Dance Tutorial/

K-pop dance tutorial (G)I-DLE Queencard choreography Lisa Rhee dance covers (G)I-DLE girl group K-pop dance covers for beginners