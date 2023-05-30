“Giada De Laurentiis Cherry Pound Cake”: SheKnows: Giada De Laurentiis Shares Her Family Recipe for Cherry Pound Cake

Giada De Laurentiis’ Family Cherry Pound Cake Recipe

Giada De Laurentiis loves taking advantage of seasonal produce. So during cherry season, she knew it was time to finally tackle the family recipe her Aunt Raffy had been raving about for years. De Laurentiis recreated her family cherry pound cake recipe and it’s so tasty and tart that it will become an heirloom recipe in your house, too.

The Inspiration Behind the Recipe

“My Aunt Raffy had been telling me about a cherry pound cake that her nonna and mother had made long ago, and wanted me to try my hand at re-creating it!” De Laurentiis wrote in the recipe description on Giadzy. “After all, it’s the perfect season for it — fresh cherries are super abundant, and I love baking with fresh seasonal produce.”

The Secret Ingredient

To make this cake extra delicious, De Laurentiis adds a splash of almond extract alongside the traditional vanilla. “I adore the combination of almond and cherry,” she wrote. The buttery nuttiness from the almond extract balances the sweet tartness of the cherries, creating a multidimensional flavor in a single cake.

How to Keep the Cherries Afloat

And to keep the berries afloat within the pound cake batter, De Laurentiis recommends tossing them in a bit of flour first before adding them to the cake pan and then doing so in layered steps. “It makes for a perfectly, evenly-dispersed slice every time, and it’s just beautiful to slice into.” This will also ensure the red color doesn’t bleed into the cake surrounding the cherries.

A Pro Tip for Pitting Cherries

Remember to pit your cherries before adding them to the cake! You don’t want your friends and family to break a tooth. De Laurentiis recommended placing de-stemmed cherries on top of a small glass bottle (like a beer bottle) and using a chopstick or metal straw to puncture the cherry and force the pit into the bottle.

“You could also simply cut them in half and remove the pit that way,” she continued. “However you get the pit out, the cake will turn out delicious!”

The Recipe

Grab the full recipe for De Laurentiis’ family cherry pound cake here and get ready to make your spring and summer so much sweeter.

More Summer Recipes

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty:

Grilled Chicken with Basil Dressing

Watermelon Cooler

Summer Pasta Salad

Grilled Peach Salad

Grilled Shrimp with Melon Salsa

Giada De Laurentiis Cherry pound cake Family recipe Baking Desserts

News Source : Olivia Harvey

Source Link :Giada De Laurentiis’ Cherry Pound Cake Is a Family Recipe – SheKnows/