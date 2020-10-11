Giancarlo Piano Death – Dead : Giancarlo Piano Obituary : Cause of Death Covid-19.

By | October 11, 2020
0 Comment

Giancarlo Piano Death – Dead : Giancarlo Piano Obituary : Cause of Death Covid-19.

Giancarlo Piano has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 10, 2020.

“George Monks on Twitter: “We are deeply mourning the loss of Giancarlo Piano, MD one of our vascular surgeons in Tulsa who died from Covid. We send our thoughts and prayers to his family. Dr Piano, thank you for your many years giving of yourself to help others.”

Tributes 

  wrote 
My deepest condolences to Dr. Piano’s family, friends and colleagues.
St Francis vascular surgeon Dr. Giancarlo Piano has passed away, due to COVID-19.

George Monks wrote 
We are deeply mourning the loss of Giancarlo Piano, MD one of our vascular surgeons in Tulsa who died from Covid. We send our thoughts and prayers to his family. Dr Piano, thank you for your many years giving of yourself to help others. twitter.com/haydeef14/stat…

George Monks wrote 
We are deeply mourning the loss of Giancarlo Piano, MD one of our vascular surgeons in Tulsa who died from Covid. We send our thoughts and prayers to his family. Dr Piano, thank you for your many years giving of yourself to help others.

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Giancarlo Piano Death – Dead : Giancarlo Piano Obituary : Cause of Death Covid-19.

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.