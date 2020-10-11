Giancarlo Piano Death – Dead : Giancarlo Piano Obituary : Cause of Death Covid-19.

Giancarlo Piano has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 10, 2020.

“George Monks on Twitter: “We are deeply mourning the loss of Giancarlo Piano, MD one of our vascular surgeons in Tulsa who died from Covid. We send our thoughts and prayers to his family. Dr Piano, thank you for your many years giving of yourself to help others.”

Tributes

Dr Giancarlo Piano was an outstanding vascular surgeon who was on our @uchicagosurgery faculty for 15 years before going into a busy private practice in Tulsa Oklahoma. He died of COVID19 this week. @gpianomd RIP #FacesOfCOVID pic.twitter.com/kp0uRRaREP — Jeff Matthews MD (@JBMatthews) October 9, 2020

My deepest condolences to Dr. Piano’s family, friends and colleagues.

“We pray for the heavenly repose of his soul and that his wife and sons be surrounded by love and the healing presence of Christ during this time of mourning.”

State Francis has released this statement following the death of Tulsa surgeon Dr. Giancarlo Piano from #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/LdikUKKhT3 — Tiffany Alaniz (@TiffanyAlaniz) October 10, 2020

Giancarlo Piano MD (age 63) died yesterday from Covid after being on ECMO for weeks.

Vascular surgeon

Saint Francis Hospital

Tulsa, OK

He was a beloved vascular surgeon, a teacher and mentor for students, residents & other physicians.

He leaves a wife and 2 sons- whom he loved pic.twitter.com/ph7l4D9Pih — Haydee F ⚪️ (@HaydeeF14) October 9, 2020