Gianna Palmieri Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Gianna Palmieri has Died.

By | February 11, 2021
0 Comment

Death Notice for Today February 10. 2021

Gianna Palmieri has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.

Danielle Adams 12h  · Words fall short to express our sorrow. Gianna’s mom, Mrs Palmieri, is a teacher in SRMS. Our hearts are saddened by your loss and and our thoughts and prayers are with them. May your hearts and souls find peace and comfort during this difficult time. Rest Peacfully beautiful Gianna.

Source: (1) Southern Regional School District Home and School Association | Facebook

Tributes 

Launa Ruoff
It is hard to find the words in this situation. I am so very sorry for their loss. It is so heartbreaking I pray that God hears all the prayers and provides the comfort, healing and strength that they all need.
Rest In Peace beautiful Gianna.

LisaRenee Hahnlen
OMG Mrs. Palmieri… you
have made such a great impact on both Billy & Dominic… I cannot imagine the heartbreaking loss you are feeling… please know that we are all sending our thoughts and prayers to you…

