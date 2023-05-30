“Giants outfielder Austin Slater”: Get to Know Austin Slater: The Giants’ Outfielder

Austin Slater: The Versatile Outfielder of the San Francisco Giants

Austin Slater, also known as AC, is an American professional baseball outfielder for the San Francisco Giants. He was born on December 13, 1992, in Jacksonville, Florida, and attended The Bolles School before playing college baseball at Stanford University.

Slater’s baseball journey began when he was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 44th round of the 2011 MLB Draft as a shortstop. However, he decided to play college baseball instead and joined Stanford University. During his three seasons with the Stanford Cardinal, Slater showcased his skills, batting .310 with five home runs and 72 RBIs in 113 games.

In the 2014 MLB Draft, Slater was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the eighth round. He signed with the Giants, receiving a $200,000 signing bonus. He made his professional debut that year, playing for the Arizona League Giants and later being promoted to the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes. Slater’s versatility was evident as he transitioned from the outfield to second base during the early stages of his minor league career.

Over the years, Slater steadily progressed through the Giants’ minor league system, playing for teams such as the San Jose Giants and Richmond Flying Squirrels. In 2016, he returned to the outfield and showcased his abilities at both Richmond and the Sacramento River Cats. Slater’s performance earned him recognition as an organization All-Star in 2016 and 2018.

The breakthrough in Slater’s career came in 2017 when he was promoted to the San Francisco Giants. He made his MLB debut on June 2, 2017, and spent the remainder of the season with the team, batting .282/.339/.402 with three home runs and 16 RBIs in 34 games. He continued to make significant contributions in subsequent seasons, showcasing his versatility by playing multiple positions in the outfield.

In recent years, Slater’s offensive prowess has continued to develop. In the 2020 season, he batted .282/.408/.506 with five home runs and seven RBIs in 85 at-bats. In 2021, he played a key role as a pinch hitter, leading the majors in pinch-hit RBIs and tying for the lead in pinch-hit home runs. He also displayed his speed on the bases, stealing 15 bases with an impressive success rate.

Slater’s contributions to the Giants have earned him recognition and a one-year, $3.2 million contract for the 2023 season. With his versatility, solid offensive performance, and commitment to the team, Austin Slater has become an integral part of the San Francisco Giants’ outfield.

Conclusion

Austin Slater’s journey from being drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers to becoming a key player for the San Francisco Giants has been an inspiring one. His versatility and commitment to the team have made him a valuable asset for the Giants. With his continued development and dedication, there is no doubt that Slater will continue to make significant contributions to the team in the years to come.

