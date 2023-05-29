“Giants vs Pirates odds”: How to Watch Pirates vs Giants: Prediction, Odds, and Pick

The Pittsburgh Pirates Take on the San Francisco Giants in a Memorial Day Matchup

The Pittsburgh Pirates (26-26) will face off against the San Francisco Giants (27-26) in a Memorial Day matchup. The game will commence at 5:05 p.m. ET, and fans can watch it on MLB Network, NBCS Bay Area, or ATTSN Pittsburgh. The game will be streamed live on MLB.tv, and fans can also use fuboTV to watch it with a free trial.

Pirates-Giants MLB Odds

The Pirates-Giants MLB odds are courtesy of FanDuel. The Pirates are listed as +1.5 (-170) underdogs, while the Giants are -1.5 (+140) favorites. The over/under is set at 8 (-122) and the under is listed at (+100).

Why the Pirates Could Cover the Spread

The Pirates have had a difficult month, winning just six of their 23 games in May. However, they have an underrated lineup that can put up runs in bunches. Veteran Rich Hill (4-4) will make his 11th start of the season for the Pirates. Hill has been a solid innings-eater this season, with a 4.27 ERA and 1.39 WHIP. He has been incredibly solid for the Pirates aside from two blow-up starts. Hill gets a tasty matchup today against a Giants offense that ranks just 19th in runs and strikes out at the second-highest rate in the league.

Andrew McCutchen has had a resurgent season for the Pirates. He has been the team’s best hitter this month, with a .282 average and 30 total bases. Outfielder Bryan Reynolds has also had a productive month for the Pirates, with a .290 average and a team-leading 40 total bases.

Why the Giants Could Cover the Spread

The Giants have been red-hot in May, winning 16 of their 26 games this month. Righty Anthony DeSclafani (3-4) will make his 11th start of the season for the Giants. After an injury-riddled 2022, DeSclafani has bounced back in a huge way this season. His 3.43 ERA is strong, while his 1.04 WHIP would be the lowest mark in his eight-year career. Despite their inconsistent offense, outfielder Michael Conforto has been on fire this month. Conforto holds a .279 average while leading the team with seven homers, 17 RBI, and 47 total bases.

Pirates-Giants Prediction & Pick

While the Giants have been red-hot in May, the Pirates have an underrated lineup that can make things difficult for the Giants. I like the Pirates to cover the spread in this matchup.

Final Pirates-Giants Prediction & Pick: Pittsburgh Pirates +1.5 (-170)

News Source : Aidan Cotter

