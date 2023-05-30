“Giants vs. Pirates odds”: Previewing Pirates vs Giants: Odds, Predictions, and Viewing Guide

Pirates vs. Giants: MLB Odds, Prediction, and Pick

The Pittsburgh Pirates (26-27) visit the San Francisco Giants (28-26) for the second of their three-game series. First pitch commences Tuesday at 9:45 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Giants prediction, pick, and how to watch.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Giants Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-154)

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+128)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pirates vs. Giants

TV: MLB Network, NBCS Bay Area, ATTSN Pittsburgh

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET/ 6:45 p.m. PT

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 3-7 (Second in the NL Central)

Run Line Record: 27-26 (51%)

Over Record: 25-26-2 (49%)

Pittsburgh continued its downward trend in yesterday’s series opener. The Pirates gave up two massive innings of five and eight runs before eventually losing 14-4. They allowed a staggering 18 hits in the loss while only putting up nine themselves. That was just the latest in what has been a brutal month of May for the Buccos. After a scorching-hot April, the Pirates sat atop the NL Central thanks to a 19-9 record. They’ve completely fallen off the cliff since, however, going just 6-18 this month. Still, the Pirates boast a solid lineup that has proven to put up runs in bunches but they’ll need a strong night from their pitching staff if they want to cover as road underdogs tonight.

Righty Johan Oviedo (3-4) makes his 11th start of the season for the Pirates tonight. The 25-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance during brief stints in the majors and finally earned a full-time starting role this season. The results have been mixed, however. Oviedo had four rough outings which skyrocketed his counting stats tremendously – giving up seven, six, and four runs (twice). When he’s on, though, he is on. The righty recorded four starts giving up one or fewer runs. He is coming off a solid outing against the Rangers’ potent offense in which he allowed three runs in 5.2 innings of work. San Francisco has performed worse against right-handed pitching this season – setting Oviedo up for another strong outing.

Perhaps the biggest reason for the Pirates’ recent skid has been their offense. After scoring 151 runs in 28 April games, they’ve scored just 74 in 24 May outings. That said, left fielder Bryan Reynolds continues to collect bases left and right. While his average is down to .245 this month, he leads the team by a wide margin with 40 total bases over that span.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 7-3 (Third in the NL West)

Run Line Record: 28-26 (52%)

Over Record: 25-27-2 (48%)

San Francisco has had almost the complete opposite season as their counterparts tonight. After a rough opening month, the Giants find themselves as one of the hottest teams in baseball. With their win yesterday, the Giants have now gone 17-10 this month and crept back into the playoff conversation. They’ve been especially hot over the last two weeks during which they’ve won 11 of their last 14 games. The Giants have improved tremendously at the plate – something that showed in their 14-run effort in yesterday’s series opener. Still, the Giants’ pitching staff remains in the middle of the pack. Consequently, San Francisco will need another strong night on the bump if they want to cover as home favorites.

Long-time reliever John Brebbia (2-0) makes his fourth start of the season for the Giants tonight. The 32-year-old will likely serve as an opener considering he’s eclipsed a single inning of work just once this season. Consequently, expect to see a plethora of Giants pitchers on the bump tonight. San Francisco has pitched well as a team this year – ranking 11th in ERA and 13th in WHIP while holding the fourth-highest K/BB rate in the league. That said, their bullpen has been shaky – recording the eighth-highest ERA in baseball.

With their pitching up in the air tonight, the Giants will need their offense to carry the load. Thankfully, that is something that’s treated San Francisco well this season. For the season, the Giants rank 11th in OPS and fifth in home run rate. They’ve gotten a ton of production from their outfield in recent games with Mitch Haniger and Lamonte Wade Jr. leading the way. Haniger leads the team with 20 total bases over that span, while Wade is right behind him with a stellar .333 average over their last seven games. However, it’s their third outfielder, Michael Conforto, who’s been swinging the hottest stick of late. Conforto holds a .435 average over his last six games and he ranks second on the team over that span with 17 total bases.

Final Pirates-Giants Prediction & Pick

The Giants destroyed the Pirates yesterday and I don’t expect much to change tonight given the trajectory of both teams.

Final Pirates-Giants Prediction & Pick: San Fransisco Giants -1.5 (+128)

