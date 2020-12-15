Gideon Gartner Death -Dead – Obituary : Gideon Gartner has Died .

By | December 15, 2020
0 Comment

Gideon Gartner has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

Greg Theriault @gtheriault Gideon Gartner passes away https://itnews.com.au/news/gideon-gartner-passes-away-558993?utm_source=mobile&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=share… I was saddened to hear about the founder of the IT research industry. Although we competed for almost 2 decades against his firm. I have great respect for his innovation and thought leadership

