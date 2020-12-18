Gideon Gartner Death -Dead – Obituary : Gideon Gartner, the OG of technology research and founder of Gartner Group has Died .
Gideon Gartner, the OG of technology research and founder of Gartner Group has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
Gideon Gartner, the OG of technology research and founder of Gartner Group has passed away at 85. https://t.co/7lAy49v4s0
— T. (@TefoMohapi) December 18, 2020
