Gideon Meir Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Gideon Meir z”l, Israel’s former Ambassador has Died .

Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021.

Gideon Meir z”l, Israel’s former Ambassador has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Saddened to learn of the passing of Gideon Meir z”l, Israel’s former Ambassador to Israel and @IsraelMFA Deputy Director General. Gideon was a dear friend and a patriot of Zion, who provided wise counsel to generations of policy makers. May his memory forever be for a blessing. https://t.co/aIBZjmUtnY — William Daroff (@Daroff) February 15, 2021

William Daroff @Daroff Saddened to learn of the passing of Gideon Meir z”l, Israel’s former Ambassador to Israel and @IsraelMFA Deputy Director General. Gideon was a dear friend and a patriot of Zion, who provided wise counsel to generations of policy makers. May his memory forever be for a blessing.

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased. Tributes ———————— –