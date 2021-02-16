Gideon Meir Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Gideon Meir z”l, Israel’s former Ambassador has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021.
Gideon Meir z”l, Israel’s former Ambassador has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Saddened to learn of the passing of Gideon Meir z”l, Israel’s former Ambassador to Israel and @IsraelMFA Deputy Director General. Gideon was a dear friend and a patriot of Zion, who provided wise counsel to generations of policy makers. May his memory forever be for a blessing. https://t.co/aIBZjmUtnY
— William Daroff (@Daroff) February 15, 2021
