Giggy Death -Dead – Obituary : Lisa Vanderpump dog Giggy Vanderpump has Died .
Giggy Vanderpump has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
We are devastated to say that our beloved Giggy passed away this morning. He was truly loved &we know many of you loved him too. He inspired us to start our rescue & we will always be grateful. Giggy’s legacy lives on,with every dog @vanderpumpdogs saves. RIP Giggy, we love you. pic.twitter.com/Czw46lruZe
— Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) December 12, 2020
Cynthia Gonzales wrote
Giggy was the first canine #bravolebrity starring on both Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules. Such a posh pup. Condolences to Lisa and Ken on the loss of their fur baby.
I'm sorry for your loss…I lost my beloved "Tita Marie" in February and not a day goes by that I don't still listen for her…our fur babies are much more than pets…to some of us, they're our children…Rest in peace sweet little Giggy 🐾 pic.twitter.com/4yvxqGDpaV
— EMarie (@palomaa1962) December 12, 2020
Judy F wrote
Prayers…We feel your pain…We held our precious Maggie who was 16, as we lost her…Our hearts are broken…We have had 14 magnificent rescues in our marriage & we still mourn them all…They are truly our babies…
