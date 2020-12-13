Giggy Death -Dead – Obituary : Lisa Vanderpump dog Giggy Vanderpump has Died .

Giggy Vanderpump has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

We are devastated to say that our beloved Giggy passed away this morning. He was truly loved &we know many of you loved him too. He inspired us to start our rescue & we will always be grateful. Giggy’s legacy lives on,with every dog @vanderpumpdogs saves. RIP Giggy, we love you. pic.twitter.com/Czw46lruZe — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) December 12, 2020

Cynthia Gonzales wrote

Giggy was the first canine #bravolebrity starring on both Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules. Such a posh pup. Condolences to Lisa and Ken on the loss of their fur baby.

I'm sorry for your loss…I lost my beloved "Tita Marie" in February and not a day goes by that I don't still listen for her…our fur babies are much more than pets…to some of us, they're our children…Rest in peace sweet little Giggy 🐾 pic.twitter.com/4yvxqGDpaV — EMarie (@palomaa1962) December 12, 2020

Judy F wrote

Prayers…We feel your pain…We held our precious Maggie who was 16, as we lost her…Our hearts are broken…We have had 14 magnificent rescues in our marriage & we still mourn them all…They are truly our babies…