By | December 13, 2020
Giggy Death -Dead – Obituary : Lisa Vanderpump dog Giggy Vanderpump has Died .

Giggy Vanderpump has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Lisa Vanderpump @LisaVanderpump We are devastated to say that our beloved Giggy passed away this morning. He was truly loved &we know many of you loved him too. He inspired us to start our rescue & we will always be grateful. Giggy’s legacy lives on,with every dog @vanderpumpdogs saves. RIP Giggy, we love you.

Cynthia Gonzales wrote
Giggy was the first canine #bravolebrity starring on both Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules. Such a posh pup. Condolences to Lisa and Ken on the loss of their fur baby.

Judy F wrote
Prayers…We feel your pain…We held our precious Maggie who was 16, as we lost her…Our hearts are broken…We have had 14 magnificent rescues in our marriage & we still mourn them all…They are truly our babies…

