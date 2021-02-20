Gilbert Anchondo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Gilbert Anchondo has Died .

Gilbert Anchondo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.

This is stunning and heartbreaking. Gilbert Anchondo, the grandfather of the youngest survivor of the Aug. 3 Walmart shooting, has died. I'm thinking of little Paul. So much loss in 18 months for him — and his family. My heart goes out to the Anchondos. https://t.co/CyRMDquuJc

