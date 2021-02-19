Gilbert Anchondo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Gilbert Anchondo has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 19. 2021.
Gilbert Anchondo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.
Such tragic news learning of the passing of Gilbert Anchondo. He showed so much grace in the aftermath of the most horrific event — the Aug. 3 mass shooting. The GoFundMe says his final wish was to be buried next to his son Andre. https://t.co/uwp22QYAdp
— Erik Elken KVIA ABC-7 (@ErikElkenKVIA) February 19, 2021
