Gilbert Solano Death -Dead – Obituary : @LWiebeld Deputy Gilbert Solano has died from shooting.
Gilbert Solano has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.
Deputy Gilbert Solano has died from shooting, sheriff says; more information sought on suspect – ABC News – https://t.co/7WlRQxdLqP via @ABC
— Linda Wiebeld/@roseydru1898 (@LWiebeld) December 16, 2020
Linda Wiebeld/@roseydru1898 @LWiebeld Deputy Gilbert Solano has died from shooting, sheriff says; more information sought on suspect – ABC News – https://abcn.ws/2wOgqT7 via @ABC
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.