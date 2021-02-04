Gilberto Perez Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :The legendary Gilberto Perez has Died.

Rick Garcia 10h · I woke up to some sad news. The Conjunto industry lost one of pioneers of the business. The legendary Gilberto Perez passed away today. We worked in the studio together for so many years and of course all the live shows and events. I learned a lot from him. We also had some great backyard Bar-B-Que’s at his house, which always led to late night jam sessions. His final recordings was with CHR Records, as a guest recording artist with Los Cucuys de Rodney Rodriguez. His career spanned from the 1940’s to present day. He will be missed! RIP Gilberto Perez. 164164 80 Comments 11 Shares Like Comment Share

The legendary Gilberto Perez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

Tributes

Gilbert Lopez

Condolences to my Tocallito Chore n all the family for thier loss of a legendary great man GILBERTO PEREZ May he RIP lord give them strength in JESUS name we PRAY .

Arnold Zuniga Sr.

Our most sincere condolences to the Perez family from the Zuñiga family.

Joe Reyes

God bless his family in this painful time. Our most heartfelt condolences to his family from Conjunto La Suerte and the Reyes family. Last time Martina and I saw him was at Trevino Ranch in San Diego. This is a huge loss to the industry. I remember sharing the stage with his him and his band way back in the 60’s when I was playing with luz garza. RIP my friend.

Manny Oviedo

May He Rest Easy Now. My Condolences and Prayers for his Familia, You and Friends. God Bless.

Reynaldo Garcia

May he R.I.P. and my condolences to his family real nice and respectful man and funny to He’ll be missed

Dave Rubio

My Deepest Condolences to his family, I had a lot of respect for him, And a good friend, God bless,

Charlie Flores

My condolences to you Rick Garcia and his family, May God be with you all during this very difficult time.

